GÄNSWEIN : “LA CHIESA E’ LEGATA ALLA VOLONTA’ E ALLA PAROLA DI CRISTO ” …”L’ORDINAZIONE SACERDOTALE FEMMINILE NON ACCADRA’ NEPPURE DOPO LA MIA MORTE” …

22 maggio 2018 ( LifeSiteNews ) – Il segretario personale di Papa Benedetto XVI e il capo della casa pontificia, l’arcivescovo Georg Gänswein, hanno riaffermato l’insegnamento della Chiesa secondo cui i “preti” cattolici sono un’impossibilità nonostante un “movimento rumoroso” che li spinge.

“La domanda [se le donne possono essere ordinate] è stata risolta in modo definitivo – se posso ricordare chiaramente questo fatto – e in negativo”, ha detto Gänswein in un’intervista del 16 maggio a una rivista tedesca, tradotta dal Dr. Maike Hickson a OnePeterFive .

“La Chiesa è legata alla Volontà e alla Parola di Cristo”, ha detto. “Non è autorizzata a fare un cambiamento in questa questione centrale della fede. Sono ovviamente consapevole che c’è un movimento rumoroso che ha come principale obiettivo ideologico la lotta per il sacerdozio femminile “.

La “ordinazione” femminile non accadrà neppure “dopo la mia morte”, ha detto. Gänswein ha riconosciuto che la Germania – dove la maggior parte dei vescovi cattolici supporta l’intercomunione con i protestanti e la santa comunione per coloro che commettono adulterio – ha una “mancanza di sacerdoti, ma abbiamo anche una grave mancanza di fedeli”.

Commentando come la Baviera, la regione natale di Papa Benedetto, mostrerà i crocifissi negli edifici pubblici, Gänswein ha detto che “ha accolto con favore la decisione di preservare la presenza del crocifisso anche nella sfera pubblica”.

Hickson riferisce che Gänswein “ha fatto una leggera critica ironica al recente rifiutoda parte del cardinale Reinhard Marx della decisione della Baviera di esibire croci negli edifici pubblici”:

Alla domanda su Marx che afferma che questa decisione stava causando “divisione, inquietudine e animosità”, Gänswein rispose che queste parole pronunciate da Marx erano solo “una prima affermazione iniziale che era poco illuminata [ wenig erleuchtet ]”. “Nel frattempo, lui [Marx] si è arretrato abbastanza forte “, ha aggiunto Gänswein, che è anche il prefetto della casa pontificia.

Le dichiarazioni dell’arcivescovo Gänswein seguono l’affermazione del cardinale di Vienna Christoph Schönborn secondo cui un futuro concilio ecumenico potrebbe consentire l’ordinazione delle donne e un reclamo da parte del monaco tedesco che papa Francesco ha elogiato che un giorno potrebbe esserci un papa femminile .

Ha anche detto che la carenza di preti cattolici in alcune aree non è dovuta al celibato, una dichiarazione con la quale i cattolici preoccupati per gli abusi nella liturgia e l’evirazione del clero saranno probabilmente d’accordo.

May 22, 2018 (LifeSiteNews) – Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary and the head of the papal household, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, reaffirmed Church teaching that female Catholic “priests” are an impossibility despite a “noisy movement” pushing for it.

“The question [of whether women can be ordained] has been definitively answered – if I may clearly recall here this fact – and in the negative,” Gänswein said in a May 16 interview with a German magazine, translated by Dr. Maike Hickson at OnePeterFive.

“The Church is bound to the Will and the Word of Christ,” he said. “She is not authorized to make a change in this central question of the faith. I am of course aware that there is a noisy movement which has as its main ideological goal the fight for the female priesthood.”

Female “ordination” won’t even happen “after my death,” he said. Gänswein acknowledged that Germany – where most of the Catholic bishops support intercommunion with Protestants and Holy Communion for those committing adultery – has a “lack of priests, but we also have a serious lack of faithful.”

Commenting on how Bavaria, Pope Benedict’s home region, will be displaying crucifixes in public buildings, Gänswein said he “welcomed the decision to preserve the presence of the crucifix also in the public realm.”

Hickson reports that Gänswein “made a slight ironic criticism of Cardinal Reinhard Marx’ own recent rejection of Bavaria’s decision to display crosses in public buildings”:

When asked about Marx’ claim that this decision was causing “division, unrest and animosity,” Gänswein responded that these words spoken by Marx were only “a first, initial statement which was little enlightened [wenig erleuchtet].” “In the meantime, he [Marx] backed off quite strongly,” Gänswein – who is also the Prefect of the Papal Household – pertly added.

Archbishop Gänswein’s remarks come on the heels of Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn’s assertion that a future ecumenical council could permit women’s ordination and a claim from German monk whom Pope Francis has praised that someday there may be a female pope.

He also said the shortage of Catholic priests in some areas is not due to celibacy, a statement with which Catholics concerned about abuses in the liturgy and the emasculation of clergy will likely agree.

