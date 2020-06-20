TERREMOTO IN VATICANO!!! MENTRE BENEDETTO XVI È AL CAPEZZALE DEL FRATELLO E BERGOGLIO SI INVENTA IL “SOLLAZZO DEI MIGRANTI ” 😡

Lettera del Prefetto della Congregazione per il Culto Divino e la Disciplina dei Sacramenti ai Presidenti delle Conferenze dei Vescovi circa le invocazioni «Mater misericordiae», «Mater spei», e «Solacium migrantium» da inserire nelle Litanie Lauretane, 20.06.2020

[B0350]

Lettera in lingua latina

Traduzione in lingua italiana

Traduzione in lingua inglese

Pubblichiamo di seguito la lettera che l’Em.mo Card. Robert Sarah, Prefetto della Congregazione per il Culto Divino e la Disciplina dei Sacramenti, ha inviato ai Presidenti delle Conferenze dei Vescovi circa le invocazioni «Mater misericordiae», «Mater spei», e «Solacium migrantium» da inserire nelle Litanie Lauretane:

Lettera in lingua latina

LITTERAE CIRCULARES

AD PRAESIDES CONFERENTIARUM EPISCOPORUM

DE INVOCATIONIBUS «MATER MISERICORDIAE», «MATER SPEI» ET «SOLACIUM MIGRANTIUM»

IN LITANIAS LAURETANAS INSERENDIS

E Civitate Vaticana, die 20 iunii 2020

In memoria Immaculati Cordis B. Mariae Virginis

E.me Domine,

ad Sanctam Ierusalem caelestem peregrinans, ut communione inseparabili cum Christo Sponso et Salvatore suo gaudere valeat, Ecclesia per historiae semitas procedit, se committens Illi quae credidit verbo Domini. Discipuli Iesu enim, Evangelio testante, statim laudare «benedictam in mulieribus» illam didicerunt, necnon maternae eius intercessioni confidere. Multiplices sunt tituli et invocationes quibus, decursu saeculorum, christiana pietas Virginem Mariam, viam praecipuam et certam ad Christo occurrendum, appellavit. Praesenti quoque tempore, in quo plurimae dubitationis trepidationisque causae inveniuntur, populus Dei devotum auxilium ab ea petitum, plenum amore et fiducia, maxime sentit.

Hisce omnibus attentis, Summus Pontifex FRANCISCUS, petitionibus benigne obsequens, disponere voluit ut posthac in formularium Litaniarum beatae Mariae Virginis, quae «Lauretanae» nuncupantur, inserantur invocationes «Mater misericordiae», «Mater spei» et «Solacium migrantium».

Prima nova invocatio post invocationem «Mater Ecclesiae» erit collocanda, secunda post invocationem «Mater divinae gratiae» et tertia post invocationem «Refugium peccatorum».

Quae dum Tecum, E.me Domine, in notitiam et normam communicare placet, occasionem hanc libenter nanciscor ut sensus venerationis meae erga Te pandam.

E.tiae Tuae in Domino add.mus

Robertus Card. Sarah

Praefectus

+Arturus Roche

Archiepiscopus a Secretis

[00805-LA.01] [Testo originale: Latino]

Traduzione in lingua italiana

LETTERA AI PRESIDENTI DELLE CONFERENZE DEI VESCOVI

CIRCA LE INVOCAZIONI «MATER MISERICORDIAE», «MATER SPEI», E «SOLACIUM MIGRANTIUM»

DA INSERIRE NELLE LITANIE LAURETANE

Dal Vaticano, 20 giugno 2020

Memoria del Cuore Immacolato della B. Vergine Maria

E.mo,

pellegrina verso la Santa Gerusalemme del cielo, per godere della comunione inseparabile con Cristo, suo Sposo e Salvatore, la Chiesa cammina lungo i sentieri della storia affidandosi a Colei che ha creduto alla parola del Signore. Conosciamo dal Vangelo che i discepoli di Gesù hanno infatti imparato, fin dagli albori, a lodare la «benedetta tra le donne» e a contare sulla sua materna intercessione. Innumerevoli sono i titoli e le invocazioni che la pietà cristiana, nel corso dei secoli, ha riservato alla Vergine Maria, via privilegiata e sicura all’incontro con Cristo. Anche nel tempo presente, attraversato da motivi di incertezza e di smarrimento, il devoto ricorso a lei, colmo di affetto e di fiducia, è particolarmente sentito dal popolo di Dio.

Interprete di tale sentimento, il Sommo Pontefice FRANCESCO, accogliendo i desideri espressi, ha voluto disporre che nel formulario delle litanie della beata Vergine Maria, chiamate «Lauretane», siano inserite le invocazioni «Mater misericordiae», «Mater spei» et «Solacium migrantium».

La prima invocazione sarà collocata dopo «Mater Ecclesiae», la seconda dopo «Mater divinae gratiae», la terza dopo «Refugium peccatorum».

Mentre sono lieto di comunicare all’E.za Vostra tale disposizione per conoscenza e applicazione, colgo l’occasione per manifestarLe i sensi della mia stima.

Dell’E.za Vostra devotissimo nel Signore

Robert Card. Sarah

Prefetto

+Arthur Roche

Arcivescovo Segretario

[00805-IT.01] [Testo originale: Latino]

Traduzione in lingua inglese

LETTER TO THE PRESIDENTS OF CONFERENCES OF BISHOPS

ON THE INVOCATIONS “MATER MISERICORDIÆ”, “MATER SPEI”,

AND “SOLACIUM MIGRANTIUM”

TO BE INSERTED INTO THE LITANY OF LORETO

Vatican City, 20 June 2020,

Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Your Eminence,

Your Excellency,

The Church which walks along the pathways of history as a pilgrim towards the heavenly Jerusalem and enjoys inseparable communion with Christ her Spouse and Saviour, entrusts herself to her who believed in the word of the Lord.

We know from the Gospel that the disciples of Jesus had in fact learned from the very beginning to praise her as “blessed amongst women” and to count on her maternal intercession.

The titles and invocations which Christian piety has reserved for the Virgin Mary over the course of the centuries, as the privileged and sure way to an encounter with Christ, are innumerable. Even in this present moment which is marked by feelings of uncertainty and trepidation, devout recourse to her, which is full of affection and trust, is deeply felt by the People of God.

Discerning this sentiment and welcoming the desires expressed, the Supreme Pontiff, Pope Francis, wishes to provide that in the formulary of the litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary, called “The Litany of Loreto”, the invocations “Mater misericordiæ”, “Mater spei” and “Solacium migrantium” should be inserted.

The first invocation shall be placed after “Mater Ecclesiæ”, the second after “Mater divinæ gratiæ”, while the third shall be placed after “Refugium peccatorum”.

With every good wish and kind regard, we wish to entrust this notification to you for your information and application.

Sincerely in the Lord,

Robert. Card. Sarah

Prefect

+Arthur Roche

Archbishop Secretary

Fonte Santa Sede