PERCHE’ SANTA CECILIA E’ LA PATRONA DEI MUSICISTI ?

St. Cecilia

Similar to Agnes, Lucy and Agatha, Cecilia was a noble maiden of the 2nd century who dedicated her virginity to God. She was forced to marry but protected by a guardian angel, who helped preserve her purity. Eventually she was put to death for her Christian faith and is popularly known as the patron saint of music for her musical skills. It is also said that she frequently heard melodies from Heaven.

Il collegamento di Cecilia alla musica è legato alle tante leggende sulla sua vita