CARDINALE MULLER: L’ERRORE È PORTARE GLI IDOLI IN CHIESA, NON BUTTARLI FUORI

Il Cardinale Gerhard Ludwig Müller, già Prefetto della Congregazione per la Dottrina della Fede, ha rilasciato una dichiarazione molto forte contro quello che è stato fatto nelle settimane passate al Sinodo per l’Amazzonia, e in particolare si è espresso contro l’erezione di “idoli” in una chiesa romana, Santa Maria in Traspontina.

Il porporato tedesco è stato intervistato da Raymond Arroyo, nella sua trasmissione “The World Over”, sul canale cattolico EWTN, e che potete vedere – se padroneggiate l’inglese, su questo link, di LifeSiteNews: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cardinal-mueller-the-great-mistake-was-to-bring-the-idols-into-the-church-not-to-put-them-out

Müller fra l’altro ha detto che portare “idoli nella chiesa era un grave peccato, era un crimine contro la legge divina”.

Arroyo ha ricordato che c’è stato chi ha rimosso le statue oggetto di tanta discussione dalla chiesa di Santa Maria in Traspontina e poi le hanno gettate nel fiume Tevere, e ha chiesto a Müller di commentare. “Il grande errore è stato quello di portare gli idoli nella Chiesa”, risponde il cardinale, “di non portarli fuori, perché secondo la Legge di Dio stesso – il Primo Comandamento – l’idolatria è un peccato grave e non (bisogna) mescolarli con la liturgia cristiana”.

“Metterli fuori”, continua Müller, “buttarli fuori, può essere contro la legge umana, ma portare gli idoli nella chiesa è stato un grave peccato, un crimine contro la Legge Divina. Questa è una profonda differenza”.

Il cardinale tedesco ha di recente pronunciato alcuni forti commenti contro il paganesimo che si può vedere al Sinodo dell’Amazzonia. In un commento scritto per LifeSiteNews, si è rammaricato che “nemmeno i vescovi si rendano conto quando è stato superato il confine con il vecchio paganesimo” e ha spiegato che l’idolatria e la superstizione sono “un peccato contro Dio perché confondono il Creatore con la Sua Creazione”.

“L’adorazione di Dio”, ha spiegato, “è la vera teologia della liberazione dalla paura, dallo spavento e dall’insicurezza che ci vengono dal mondo materiale e dai nostri simili. E solo con l’aiuto del Vangelo e della grazia di Cristo una cultura può sviluppare la sua influenza positiva ed essere liberata dal potere del male ”.

Il cardinale Müller poi ha ricordato le parole dette da san Pietro: “Tu sei Cristo, il Figlio del Dio vivente”.

Da Stilum Curiae – Marco Tosatti

Cardinal Müller: ‘The great mistake was to bring the idols into the Church, not to put them out’

by Maike Hickson

WASHINGTON, DC, October 24, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – Cardinal Gerhard Müller has issued a strong statement against the erection of “idols” in a Roman church for the Amazon Synod.

In a short excerpt published tonight of a longer interview with Raymond Arroyo for his The World Over show on EWTN, Cardinal Müller states that “to bring the idols into the Church was a grave sin, was a crime against the divine law.”

Müller is the former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

These comments were made after Arroyo mentions the fact that there have been people who have removed the controversial pagan idols from the Church of Santa Maria del Traspontina and then threw them into the Tiber River, asking Cardinal Müller for comment.

“The great mistake was to bring the idols into the Church,” replies the cardinal, “not to put them out, because according to the Law of God Himself – the First Commandment – idolism [idolatry] is a grave sin and not to mix them with the Christian liturgy.”

“To put it out,” Müller continues, “to throw it out, can be against human law, but to bring the idols into the Church was a grave sin, a crime against the Divine Law.”

“That is a deep difference.”

The German cardinal just recently had made some strong comments against the paganism that can be seen at the Amazon Synod. In a commentary written for LifeSiteNews, he regrets that “not even bishops realize when the border to the old paganism has been crossed” and explains that idolatry and superstition is “a sin against God because it confuses the Creator with His Creation.”

“The adoration of God,” he explains, “is the true theology of liberation from fear, fright, and insecurity which come to us from the material world and our fellow men. And only with the help of the Gospel and Christ’s Grace can a culture develop its positive influence and be freed from the power of evil.”

Cardinal Müller then also recalls the words spoken by Saint Peter: “You are Christ, the Son of the living God.”

* * *

WATCH: Pope Francis blesses controversial ‘Pachamama’ statue before opening Amazon synod

by Maike Hickson

October 24, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – Video footage of the indigenous ritual that took place in the Vatican Gardens on Oct. 4 as a prelude to the opening of the Amazon Synod shows Pope Francis being presented with the controversial wooden “Pachamama” statue and then blessing it.

The footage shows an indigenous woman approaching Pope Francis with the wooden statue. They bow to each other. She then blesses herself. The Pope then imitates her and blesses himself. She reaches for his hand and shakes it. The Pope then appears to reach out and touch the statue before proceeding to bless it. As the woman turns to go away, another indigenous person motions to her that she is to give the statue to the Pope. She then turns back to Pope Francis and hands him the statue. The Pope receives it with a bow.

The Vatican has refused to say what the statue is. An official interpreter at the Santa Maria in Traspontina Carmelite Church, where the statues were on display in a side altar, confirmed that the statue was ‘Pachamama,’ saying that she was the “mother, who cares for life, who gives nourishment to life.”

Earlier this week, the statues were taken from the Church by Catholic men and thrown into the nearby Tiber River.

When reports of the pagan ceremony at the Vatican Gardens first came out, many observers were distracted by the question as to whether the Pope actually approved of the ceremony since he did not deliver his prepared speech, but, instead, just prayed an “Our Father.” The fact that he blessed the statue was overlooked by many.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/watch-pope-francis-blesses-controversial-pachamama-statue-before-opening-amazon-synod

* * *

«Io sono il Signore, tuo Dio, che ti ho fatto uscire dal paese d’Egitto, dalla condizione di schiavitù: non avrai altri dei di fronte a me. Non ti farai idolo né immagine alcuna di ciò che è lassù nel cielo né di ciò che è quaggiù sulla terra, né di ciò che è nelle acque sotto la terra. Non ti prostrerai davanti a loro e non li servirai. Perché io, il Signore, sono il tuo Dio, un Dio geloso, che punisce la colpa dei padri nei figli fino alla terza e alla quarta generazione, per coloro che mi odiano, ma che dimostra il suo favore fino a mille generazioni, per quelli che mi amano e osservano i miei comandi» (Esodo 20,2-6).

Dalla pagina Fb Vik Van Brantegem