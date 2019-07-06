POESIA -PREGHIERA A MARIA : “BELLA SIGNORA VESTITA DI AZZURRO , INSEGNAMI A PREGARE …”

“Dio si è fatto tuo Figlio; dimmi cosa dire”
Lovely Lady dressed in blue
Teach me how to pray!
God was just your little boy,
Tell me what to say!
Did you lift Him up, sometimes,
Gently on your knee?
Did you sing to Him the way
Mother does to me?
Did you hold His hand at night?
Did you ever try
Telling stories of the world?
O! And did He cry?
Do you really think He cares
If I tell Him things
Little things that happen? And
Do the Angels’ wings
Make a noise? And can He hear
Me if I speak low?
Does He understand me now?
Tell me – for you know.
Lovely Lady dressed in blue
Teach me how to pray!
God was just your little boy,
And you know the way.
Libera traduzione in italiano:
Bella Signora vestita di azzurro,
insegnami a pregare!
Dio si è fatto tuo Figlio;
dimmi cosa dire!
Lo sollevavi a volte,
mettendotelo affettuosamente sulle ginocchia?
Cantavi per lui
come mamma fa per me?
Di notte gli tenevi la manina?
Hai mai provato
a raccontargli le storie del mondo?
E piangeva?
Pensi che gli importi
se gli racconto delle cose,
delle piccole cose che mi succedono?
E le ali degli angeli
fanno rumore?
E Lui può ascoltarmi quando sussurro?
Mi capisce in questo momento?
Dimmelo, perché tu lo sai.
Bella Signora vestita di azzurro,
insegnami a pregare!
Dio si è fatto tuo Figlio;
e tu sai come fare.
TRATTO DA https://it.aleteia.org/2019/07/04/poesia-preghiera-a-maria/
Aleteia | Lug 04, 2019