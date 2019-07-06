#BENEDETTOXVIBLOGWORDPRESS, #mariavergine, #preghiera, #PREGHIERE, #santaverginemaria, #verginemaria

POESIA -PREGHIERA A MARIA : “BELLA SIGNORA VESTITA DI AZZURRO , INSEGNAMI A PREGARE …”

“Dio si è fatto tuo Figlio; dimmi cosa dire”

La poetica conversazione con la Vergine che presentiamo di seguito è stata composa da Mary Dixon Thayer e diffusa negli anni Cinquanta dal venerabile Fulton Sheen, arcivescovo satunitense la cui causa di canonizzazione è stata aperta nel 2002.Originale in inglese:

Lovely Lady dressed in blue
Teach me how to pray!
God was just your little boy,
Tell me what to say!

Did you lift Him up, sometimes,
Gently on your knee?
Did you sing to Him the way
Mother does to me?

Did you hold His hand at night?
Did you ever try
Telling stories of the world?
O! And did He cry?

Do you really think He cares
If I tell Him things
Little things that happen? And
Do the Angels’ wings

Make a noise? And can He hear
Me if I speak low?
Does He understand me now?
Tell me – for you know.

Lovely Lady dressed in blue
Teach me how to pray!
God was just your little boy,
And you know the way.

Libera traduzione in italiano:

Bella Signora vestita di azzurro,
insegnami a pregare!
Dio si è fatto tuo Figlio;
dimmi cosa dire!

Lo sollevavi a volte,
mettendotelo affettuosamente sulle ginocchia?
Cantavi per lui
come mamma fa per me?

Di notte gli tenevi la manina?
Hai mai provato
a raccontargli le storie del mondo?
E piangeva?

Pensi che gli importi
se gli racconto delle cose,
delle piccole cose che mi succedono?
E le ali degli angeli

fanno rumore?
E Lui può ascoltarmi quando sussurro?
Mi capisce in questo momento?
Dimmelo, perché tu lo sai.

Bella Signora vestita di azzurro,
insegnami a pregare!
Dio si è fatto tuo Figlio;
e tu sai come fare.

